Aly Goni celebrates laughter queen Bharti Singh’s birthday in the most adorable way; Drops VIDEO

Aly Goni along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated the birthday of comedian Bharti Singh on Saturday. Scroll to see the video.

As soon as the clock struck 12, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni made his way to surprise Bharti Singh on her birthday. Aly took to his Instagram story and dropped a video where Bharti was seen cutting five birthday cakes together. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Didi”. As her special day started, she was seen in a comfy polka dot outfit. In Aly’s video, Bharti’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also seen. Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa share a very close bond with each other. They together appeared in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

As the comedienne-actress turned a year old today, her friends and family bombarded her with birthday wishes. Bharti Singh took to her Instagram story and thanked each one of them. Fondly known as ‘laughter queen’, she is one of the most loved comics in the country. Bharti has made us burst into laughter with her impeccable sketch comedy and shows. Bharti made her debut as a comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show in the year 2008, and has come a long-way since then.

Click HERE to see video.

In her career, she has hosted several shows and been a part of several award ceremonies. In 2017, she tied the knot with longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They met each other years ago on the sets of the show Comedy Circus and started sharing a strong connection. The perfect Jodi has been a treat to watch on every platform they have appeared.

Also Read: Bharti Singh Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Share your comment ×