Aly Goni confirms his plans to marry Jasmin Bhasin: I am very sure that she is the girl for me

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who were last seen in Bigg Boss 14, have been dating each other for a while now and are going strong with their relationship.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been the talk of the town ever since they had appeared on Bigg Boss 14. The duo was seen as contestants on the popular reality show and it was their mushy chemistry that had won a million hearts. Interestingly, Jasmin and Aly, who always claimed to be the best of friends, confessed their love for each other on national television during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since then, there have been speculations about Aly and Jasmin’s wedding and fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to walk down the aisle.

Amid this, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has opened up on his wedding plans with Jasmin and stated that he does plan to marry the Naagin 5 actress. Speaking to Times of India, Aly stated that while they are yet to zero in a date for the big day, he did assure that he will be marrying Jasmin. “I have made my mind. I want to marry her, mujhe pata hai agar shaadi karni hai toh issi se karni hai. We haven’t decided on the date yet, but I am very sure that Jasmin is the girl for me,” he added.

As of now, Jasmin is celebrating Ramadan with Aly and his family in Jammu and they are spending quality time together. To this, Aly stated that Jasmin has been celebrating Ramadan with them for three years now and often cooks iftari as well. Needless to say, Jasmin and Aly’s fans will be quite elated with the news about their wedding.

Credits :Times of India

