Aly Goni drops an UBER cool monochrome picture; Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin says ‘Uff kya ada’

Aly Goni is all set to be seen in a music track titled ‘2 Phone’ alongside Jasmin Bhasin. Despite being busy with his work commitments, Aly manages to take some time out for his fans and often updates his social media. On Wednesday, he shared a super cool monochrome picture on the photo-sharing application. The TV star left his fans spellbound. Sharing the snap, Aly wrote, “Iss saal bhi tamashe wahi purane huye.. Kitne apne aur kitne hi anjaane huye.” It seems like the TV star was in a poetic mood.

In no time, Aly’s post garnered the attention of his fans who bombarded the post with their comments. One of the users wrote, “Too hot”. Referring to his caption, another one commented, “Why so deep”. The black and white picture also managed to gain thousands of likes. Among others, the post grabbed Aly’s girlfriend Jasmin’s attention. She wrote, “Uff kya ada kya jalwe aapke along with a fire emoticon”. Responding to it, Aly said, “Aapse kamm”. Isn’t their social media banter cute?

Click HERE to see the post.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most loved couples on social media. Their journey from friends to partner was loved by their fans. The couple, in the past, had appeared together in the music video ‘Tera Suit’ and ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega,’ which was a huge hit. Now the couple is coming up with a new and completely different music video. In the Neha Kakkar song, they will be depicting a cute love story in a small village of Punjab. The song is set to be released on 29th July.

