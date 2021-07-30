Aly Goni is enjoying lunch with his three favourite people; Any guesses?

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya share a close bond from the Bigg Boss days. Their friendship started in the show and still continues. Recently, the singer and Disha Parmar got married and since then, they have been trending on social media. The couple is often seen enjoying time with their friends. And today, Aly Goni has shared videos on his Instagram stories as he enjoys lunch with his three favourite people. Have you all guessed it already?

Well, we think you all must have. Taking to his Instagram stories, Aly shared a video where he is seen enjoying lunch with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin, Disha Parmar, and Rahul Vaidya. All three are busy eating and chatting while the actor shoots the video. He is not seen but his voice can be heard. Jasmin is seen wearing orange T-shirt and pants. Disha opted for a white plain shirt with her mangalsutra and the singer was seen wearing a black shirt.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote, “Lunch with my people” along with a heart emoji. They were all seen having a nice time.

See the screenshot here:

On the work front, he was recently seen in a music video titled 2 Phone. He was seen with Jasmin. The song is out now and is trending. It is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music of 2 Phone has been composed by Rajat Nagpal. Kaptaan has penned the lyrics. The song shows the actor not interested in his girlfriend as he is always busy with his phone.

