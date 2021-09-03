Aly Goni expressing Shehnaaz Gill's state post Sidharth Shukla's demise is the most heartbreaking thing

The entire entertainment industry woke up to a shock on Thursday as Sidharth Shukla, winner of Bigg Boss 13, passed away reportedly due to a heart attack. The news of his demise left everyone stunned and many close friends of the actor rushed to the hospital to check on his family. Amid this, fans were worried about Shehnaaz Gill too. Last night, Aly Goni visited late actor's house with Jasmin Bhasin and post it, he penned a heartbreaking tweet that summed up Shehnaaz's state.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Aly wrote, "Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gayaBroken heart stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken (The face I always saw smiling, happy...but how I saw it today, it broke my heart.)" Shehnaaz and Sidharth's strong bond was evident from the start of season 13 of Bigg Boss. Post the show too, they remained closest of friends and did several projects together as well. Their fans lovingly called them as 'Sidnaaz' and they had a huge fan following among celebs too.

Take a look at Aly's tweet:

Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) September 2, 2021

On Thursday, Rahul Mahajan too spoke about Shehnaaz after visiting late Sidharth's house to pay his last respects. He told a portal, "She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything." A video of Shehnaaz and Sidharth's last dance on a show also took the internet by storm as fans expressed grief on the Bigg Boss 13 winner's sad and tragic demise. Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh also had told a portal that 'she's not fine' after speaking to him. Her brother Shebaaz Badesha also arrived in Mumbai yesterday and headed straight to late Sidharth's house.

Meanwhile, the post mortem report of the actor is yet to be out. As per reports, Sidharth's last rites will take place on Friday.

