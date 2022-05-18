Aly Goni finds it difficult to follow the hook steps of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s song ‘Naacho Naacho’; VIDEO

Aly Goni is one of the most popular actors in the Telly industry, who rose to fame with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The actor was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where he was loved for his entertaining personality. He was among the finalists of the show and Aly also found his ladylove in the house, Jasmin Bhasin. The actor is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of himself. He recently shared a video of his dance practice on Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s popular song ‘Nato Nato’.

In the video shared by Aly Goni, he is seen sweating it out at his dance practice as he does the hook steps of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s popular song ‘Naacho Naacho’. He is seen trying to match the energy of the song and gives his best but became exhausted. He wrote in the captions, “Bada hi mushkil step hai yaar thank you @shwetapoojary_official & @matinrdc”

See the video here-

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were last spotted by the paparazzi at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. For the event, Jasmin wore gorgeous Indian wear and her smile was adding charm to her look. On the other hand, Aly looked handsome in an all-black outfit. They acknowledged the camerapersons and also, posed on the red carpet. To note, this famous party of Baba Siddique was thrown after two years due to the pandemic.

A few days back, Jasmin Bhasin had shared in an interview with Outlook India, “I have the biggest cheerleader in my life - Aly Goni, he has a great sense of humour. He makes me laugh a lot.”

