Aly Goni gets a marriage proposal from a fan on Instagram: Posts Jasmin Bhasin’s pic with an epic reply

Actor Aly Goni hosted an ask me anything session on Instagram and he got a marriage proposal from a fan. Aly puts his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin in front and gives a cheeky reply.

Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni has become one of the fan favorites while he was in the Bigg Boss house. Recently he opened a new chapter of life as Aly and Jasmin began to officially date each other and got into a relationship. Two of them have been friends for the last three years and only recently declared their romance to the fans. Both of them had confessed their love for each other while they were locked in the Bigg Boss house and moved in together after Bigg Boss ended.

Recently Aly Goni hosted an ask me anything session on his Instagram and got some interesting replies from the fans. One of the die-hard fans proposed Aly for marriage in an upfront way to which Aly came up with a cheeky reply. He replied by posting a picture of Jasmin Bhasin and wrote, ‘ISSE PERMISSION LENI PADEGI LOGE?’ with a devil icon at the end of the sentence. Both Aly and Jasmin are not coy about their relationship anymore but upon the question of marriage, Aly once mentioned that their relationship is too new for marriage and that they will take it slowly.

Aly and Jasmin enjoy a lot of fandom as a couple and celebrity though both are doing fantastically well in their acting careers too. Aly has been acting in television for nearly a decade now and he started his career in MTV Splitsvilla 5. He was the fourth runner up in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India and was declared as the third runner up in Bigg Boss 14.

Credits :Aly Goni Instagarm

