Aly Goni is a happy boyfriend as GF Jasmin Bhasin announces Punjabi movie ‘Honeymoon’ with Gippy Grewal

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the cutest couples on the block. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other, be it on social media or in front of the paps. Well, the couple is quite active on social media and always makes sure to comment on each other’s posts. Today, Jasmin took to her Instagram handle to share stills from her upcoming Punjabi movie Honeymoon with Gippy Grewal. How could Aly not react to this? He took to the comments section to express his happiness.

The moment Jasmin Bhasin shared a couple of pictures from the sets of Honeymoon, her fans flooded the comments section. They showered so much love on the actress and expressed their excitement to see her in a Punjabi film. Even her industry friends like Arjit Taneja, Krishna Mukherjee and others too reacted to the pictures. But the one comment that every fan must have been waiting for finally made its way to Jasmin’s comment section. Aly wrote, “I am so happy” with several heart emojis and crying faces emojis. He also took to his Instagram stories to share these pictures and expressed his excitement.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Honeymoon stars Gippy Grewal along with Jasmin Bhasin. It revolves around the story of the just married couple- Deep & Sukh who want to go on their Honeymoon. But Deep’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tag along with the newlyweds, as they have never been out of their village. And thus begins a mad ride of 16 people travelling together on the honeymoon which is only meant for the lovebirds.

A T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production Honeymoon is directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra and is produced Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.

