Aly Goni has a quirky response to Jasmin Bhasin's pic sporting mangalsutra & sindoor; Says ‘Shaadi Mubarak’

Aly Goni has a quirky response to Jasmin Bhasin's pic with a mangalsutra & sindoor; Says ‘Shaadi Mubarak’

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin – the duo has been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. Although the rumoured couple has always maintained their just friends stand, their chemistry never fails to grab the eyeballs. In fact, Aly and Jasmin always exude a feel good vibe every time they are together. Besides, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor never misses a chance to pull Jasmin’s leg and their fun banter is unmissable. Interestingly, the rumoured couple recently bagged the headlines after Aly once again shared a picture of his BFF on Instagram with a quirky caption.

This picture of the Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress featured her sporting a mangalsutra and sindoor. Apparently, this picture was clicked while Jasmin was on a video call with Aly probably from the sets of her next project. And while the latter took it as an opportunity to tease the actress, he shared the picture in his Instagram story and even congratulated her for her wedding. Aly quipped, “Congratulations @jasminbhasin2806. Shaadi Mubarak ho,” followed by laughing face emojis.

This isn’t the first time that Aly has teases Jasmin on social media. On Jasmin’s birthday, the television heartthrob had shared a video of the actress with an animal face filter to wish her happy birthday.

For the uninitiated, Aly and Jasmin’s proximity came into the limelight after they were seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The two shared a great bond both on and off the screen which also sparked rumours about their love affairs.

