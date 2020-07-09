  1. Home
  2. tv

Aly Goni has a quirky response to Jasmin Bhasin's pic sporting mangalsutra & sindoor; Says ‘Shaadi Mubarak’

Aly Goni has a quirky response to Jasmin Bhasin's pic with a mangalsutra & sindoor; Says ‘Shaadi Mubarak’
796 reads Mumbai
Aly Goni has a quirky response to Jasmin Bhasin's pic sporting mangalsutra & sindoor; Says ‘Shaadi Mubarak’Aly Goni has a quirky response to Jasmin Bhasin's pic sporting mangalsutra & sindoor; Says ‘Shaadi Mubarak’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin – the duo has been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. Although the rumoured couple has always maintained their just friends stand, their chemistry never fails to grab the eyeballs. In fact, Aly and Jasmin always exude a feel good vibe every time they are together. Besides, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor never misses a chance to pull Jasmin’s leg and their fun banter is unmissable. Interestingly, the rumoured couple recently bagged the headlines after Aly once again shared a picture of his BFF on Instagram with a quirky caption.

This picture of the Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress featured her sporting a mangalsutra and sindoor. Apparently, this picture was clicked while Jasmin was on a video call with Aly probably from the sets of her next project. And while the latter took it as an opportunity to tease the actress, he shared the picture in his Instagram story and even congratulated her for her wedding. Aly quipped, “Congratulations @jasminbhasin2806. Shaadi Mubarak ho,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Take a look at Aly Goni’s post with Jasmin Bhasin’s pic:

This isn’t the first time that Aly has teases Jasmin on social media. On Jasmin’s birthday, the television heartthrob had shared a video of the actress with an animal face filter to wish her happy birthday.

For the uninitiated, Aly and Jasmin’s proximity came into the limelight after they were seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The two shared a great bond both on and off the screen which also sparked rumours about their love affairs.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement