Aly Goni is heartbroken after Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Sonali Phogat's demise

BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Monday, August 22. The former actress was in Goa for a shoot and was accompanied by her staff members. Sonali looked hale and hearty in the pictures and videos she posted from her Goa trip. However, a few hours after posting a video in formal attire and a pink turban, Sonali complained of uneasiness in her chest to the staff, and they rushed her to the hospital, reported News 18.

The news of Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left everyone in deep shock and her Bigg Boss 14's co-contestant Aly Goni is left heartbroken. He took to his Twitter account to express his feelings after learning the news of Sonali's demise. Aly posted a broken heart emoji on Twitter, and his fans asked him to stay strong. For the unversed, Sonali had a crush on Aly inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, and they shared a healthy equation. The 41-year-old was trolled for this on social media but she paid no heed and said that her feelings for Aly were 'genuine' and she wasn't doing it to be 'seen' in the Bigg Boss house. Sonali and Aly even danced together inside the house. After the show got over, Sonali Phogat met Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. They had even shared pictures of the same on Instagram.

Take a look at Aly Goni's tweet here:

Former Bigg Boss contestants Nikki Tamboli and Himanshi Khurana mourned Sonali Phogat's untimely death.

Sonali's political career

On the political front, Sonali contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Sonali Phogat is survived by her 18-year-old daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

