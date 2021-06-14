Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin feel 10 hour shift for shoot in Maharashtra isn’t enough: It’s going to be tough

As the Maharashtra government allows shooting in the state with a 10 hour shift bracket, here’s what Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have to say about it.

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry. While the industry witnessed a complete shutdown last year, the second wave also affected the shooting schedule. The shooting was prohibited in Maharashtra due to a spike in the number of COVID 19 cases and the teams of several daily soaps had to shoot in different cities. However, as per the recent update, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has finally relaxed the lockdown restrictions following which the Film and TV industry is allowed to shoot in the state with a 7 am - 5 pm shift in a bio bubble.

While this relaxation in lockdown has come as a sigh of relief for everyone, everyone is brimming with an opinion about the newly introduced 10 hour shift timings. Speaking about the same, Jasmin Bhasin stated that this 10 hour shift timing is not enough for daily soaps. “I am happy that the government finally allowed shooting to resume in Mumbai, but I don't think 10 hours a day is enough to shoot for daily soaps. It is going to a tough task for everyone on the set, especially when they were able to shoot at their desired hours outside Maharashtra. But let's keep our hopes high who knows we will be back to shooting normally in a few days. And as far as bio bubble is concerned, I am just wondering how will they manage to maintain it. Everything said and done I feel something is better than nothing and I wish everyone the best. Stay safe and follow safety protocols.”

On the other hand, Aly Goni also voiced similar opinions. He stated, “This is great news and a good move by the government. I feel that a 7 am - 5 pm shift is difficult in a daily soap, because first of all it's not enough time to shoot for an episode, and secondly, the producers won't be able to create a bank in these timings. But for everyone's safety, we need to make some tough decisions and this is one of them. I don't know how safe a bio bubble will be if actors are allowed to go home. I mean you can stop them from going out, but most of them live with their families and you can't stop everyone. And if they plan to keep everyone on the set, it will be a huge task to accommodate so many people on the set. But let's hope for the best, we have lived by the saying "The show must go on" and I am sure we will continue to do so.”

Also Read: Sharad Malhotra, Sahil Uppal, Vijayendra Kumeria & others share views on 10 hour work bracket in Maharashtra

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×