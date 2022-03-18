Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin have a blast; Prince-Yuvika, Ravi-Sargun enjoy at Ankita, Vicky’s Holi party; PICS

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting their first Holi bash after their marriage and it has turned out to be a star-studded event. Several celebrities and couples from the television fraternity have turned up for the gala time, as people are finally enjoying the festival of colours after two years. Among others, Aly Goni and his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin were papped at the get-together. Ravi Dubey with his wife Sargun Mehta, and Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary also made it to the bash.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most talked-about couples on TV. The lovebirds often make it to the headlines with their gorgeous pictures. They hardly ever shy away from expressing their love for each other, and their social media PDA and adorable posts for each other leave fans swooning over them. Today, Aly and Jasmine arrived at newlyweds Ankita and Vicky’s Holi bash, and they left drenched in colours. The actors were coloured from head to toe, and they could not stop smiling as the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Apart from Aly and Jasmin, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were also clicked. The husband-and-wife duo looked extremely happy as they smiled brightly for the cameras. Ravi also hugged Sargun from behind. Ravi was seen wearing a white shirt, which he styled with a pair of ripped denims pants. Sargun too was seen donning a white outfit.

Yuvika and Prince posed together as well. Prince was seen holding Yuvika close while she showed the victory sign to the paparazzi.

