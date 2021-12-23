From Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin to Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, here are celebs' favourite holiday destinations

There are numerous television actor couples who love to travel whenever their schedule allows them. Some of them like to travel within the country and there are many others who love to travel out of the country like USA, UK, Europe and other destinations. As the new year is approaching in a few days, most of the actors must have already planned a trip to their favourite travel destinations for a special start of their year. We have listed down the favourite travel destinations of some of the popular TV actor couples as they might be going to these places for the celebration of the new year.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla- Both the actors are very fond of nature and hiking. They often go on hikes in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Abhinav Shukla is also a very good photographer, and he often shares pictures from his treks.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin- The adorable Bigg Boss 14 couple loves to travel together and often shares pictures on social media. They are very fond of travelling to Leh and Ladakh. We are hoping to see their pictures from the new year trip.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal- The gorgeous Hina Khan is an avid traveller and she other takes romantic getaways with beau Rocky Jaiswal. The couple often travel to the Maldives as Hina Khan has immense love for the beaches.

Jai Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij- Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Jai Bhanushali and wifey Mahhi Vij also like to take trips often. They have earlier shared pictures from their trip to Europe and might plan a trip there again.

Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu- The couple is among the most popular and full of life couples in the television industry. The couple often go to Canada and Vancouver for holidays, with their beautiful daughters.