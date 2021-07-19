Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin look stunning as they pose at Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parma’s wedding; Fans react

Aly Goni shared a picture with Jasmin Bhasin on his official Instagram handle. The post has gone viral and many of his friends are dropping comments about their marriage.

Telly world’s one of the most loved couples, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's marriage was straight out of a dream. The guests were limited but their excitement was not. They had organised a post-wedding sangeet ceremony in which all their industry friends were invited. Many of Rahul's Bigg Boss friends were seen gracing the event. His closet friend Aly Goni and his beau Jasmin Bhasin also marked their presence. They looked stunning in the pictures and videos shared by celebrities on their social handles.

However, Aly has also shared a picture with his ladylove. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor donned a black sherwani and colourful overcoat and Jasmin picked a pink sequin saree. The actor captioned the photo, "About last night. #thedishulwedding #alygoni.” But what caught our attention were the comments dropped by fans. It is a known thing that their fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding announcement and that’s what they mentioned in the comment.

One of the fans wrote, “Next ur weeding”. Another wrote, “Aap dono bhi jaldi Shaadi kr lo.” Their comment section is flooded with wishes and praises.

The couple is fondly called as Jasly by their fans. To note, both are not seen in any TV shows currently. The last show in which they were seen was Bigg Boss 14. Post that they had featured in two music videos which got an overwhelming response from the public.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni on Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding; Wants them to perform on THIS Kabir Singh song

Credits :Aly Goni Instagram

Share your comment ×