Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin set a romantic & goofy mood for weekend in a video; Former says 'Ve main lutti gayi'

In a recent reel video on a romantic track Laiyan Laiyan, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin can be seen getting cheeky with each other ahead of the weekend. Seeing the video, netizens could not stop gushing over the two.

Among the couples whose PDA lights up the internet, former Bigg Boss 14 contestants, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been a favourite. The duo, who have been dating each other since their Bigg Boss 14 stint, recently displayed their adorable chemistry with each other in an adorable reel on a romantic track 'Laiyan Laiyan' and sent their fans into a frenzy. This is not the first time that Jasmin and Aly's cute moments have gone viral on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aly shared a video in which he is seen first filming himself lip-syncing to the romantic song by Saad Sultan. Soon, ladylove Jasmin is also seen joining him and he is seen smiling and holding her close as he continues to lip-sync to the song. At one point when the singer sings 'Ve Main Lutti Gayi (I've lost myself)' Aly is seen making a goofy expression while pointing to Jasmin as she moves away from him in the fun video.

Sharing the reel, Aly wrote, "Ve main lutti gayi #jasly #alygoni #jasminbhasin @jasminbhasin2806." As soon as they shared the video, fans started showering them with love. Even Arshi Khan, Roshmi Banik were all hearts for the couple.

Meanwhile, Jasmin and Aly have been spotted together several times in the city and their social media PDA always manages to leave their fans gushing. In a recent chat with Times Of India, Jasmin revealed that she and Aly are in a good phase of their relationship and hence, are in no hurry to take things to the next level. She also said that they both want to enjoy this phase the most.

