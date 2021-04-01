Aly Goni looks dapper as he poses outside gym; Jasmin Bhasin offering colourful vibes in her post shoot attire

Aly Goni was recently snapped outside his gym as he poses for the paps. Jasmin Bhasin looks adorable as she smiles for the paparazzi.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Aly Goni was recently papped outside his gym as he posed for the clicks. He became immensely popular with his stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. He was immensely liked in the show for his charming looks, excellent game, and his chemistry with Jasmin Bhasin. He also formed a great bond with the singer and runner-up of the show Rahul Vaidya. The prominent actor Aly Goi is a fitness enthusiast and he is very particular about his workout routine.

In the recent paparazzi pictures of the actor, he is seen wearing colorful tracks and white shorts, along with a blue baseball cap. He is wearing a printed sunglasses and put on black shoes. He is holding a backpack and his phone as smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

The popular actress Jasmin Bhasin was recently papped after her shoot. She looked stunning in her colorful shirt and loose blue denim. The actress's hair is tied in a neat ponytail and her face is glowing with flawless and perfect makeup. The actress has accessorized her looks with a gold layered necklace, large earrings, a broad handcuff, and golden flat sandals. The vibrant orange nail paints are visible separately in the pictures.

Jasmin and Aly Goni were good friends when they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, but they found love in the show. They are dating after the show also. They recently appeared in a music video with Tony Kakkar and the song is a raging hit. The couple is very active on social media and loves to share their pictures with fans.

