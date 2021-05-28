Aly Goni looks dapper in his latest mirror selfie; Says he's missing Bombay

Aly Goni is in Jammu and Kashmir, but is now planning to return to Mumbai. Read on to know more.

Television actor Aly Goni is in Jammu and Kashmir with his family. He has been there since a long time. Aly had also tested positive for COVID 19. He had revealed recently that he and his girlfriend Jasmin Bashin along with his family members had tested positive. The actor has now shared a picture of him saying that he is missing Mumbai. He has shared his mirror selfie on his social media handle and looks dapper in it.

Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “Bombay ko miss kar raha hu.. chal phir aa raha hu.” In the pictures, he is seen posing in front of the mirror. The actor is wearing a black T-shirt and completed the look with a gold chain. His ladylove Jasmin Bhasin has returned to Mumbai recently and was spotted in a café with her pet. Fans and celebrities are also dropping comments.

Vishal Mishra wrote, “Aao bhai aao.” Singer Tony Kakkar dropped fire emojis on his pictures. One of the users also commented saying ‘Lovely capture.’ Some have also said that he is missing his girlfriend.

To note, Rahul Vaidya has released a song 'Aly'. The lyric of the song is written by Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. And it is about lovebirds. Meanwhile, he was last spotted in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with and . He played the character Romi and was appreciated. Post that, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: The Family Man 2: Aly Goni says Rahul Vaidya & he are 'literally Srikant & JK'; Jasmin, Manoj Bajpayee react

Credits :Aly Goni Instagram

Share your comment ×