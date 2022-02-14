Aly Goni to make Bollywood debut in 2022? Reports

Aly Goni is a very popular name in the television industry. He has been part of numerous TV shows, but he got highlighted for his role in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where his chemistry with Jasmin Bhasin was liked by the audience. He was also one of the finalists of the show. He has not taken up any project in the last two years, and now there are reports about his Bollywood debut.

In the last two years, Aly Goni has been doing back-to-back music videos. Starting soon after his stint in the fourteenth season of "Bigg Boss" with "Tera suit", where he featured opposite his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin. He was last seen in the music video "Jodaa" with Mouni Roy, which was highly appreciated by his fans.

The actor has been laying low work-wise because he doesn't believe in picking anything and everything just for the sake of being seen. He was waiting for a good project to come his way, which can leave a powerful impact on the audience's mind. A source tells us that the actor is making his Bollywood debut in 2022.

There is a lot of buzz regarding the project he is doing and as per reports, he will be working with the who's who of the industry. We tried contacting Aly, but he refused to comment or speak about any developments.

A little birdie also revealed that the actor was offered the lead role in a big TV franchise that recently went on-air. But as he doesn't want to just be visible but do projects that excite him as an actor.

Aly Goni had earlier shared with Pinkvilla Team, “I got offers for TV shows but I don’t want to do something just for being visible to the audience. I want to do projects which excite me, make me look forward to going on the sets, and have an impact on the audience. The role should be powerful enough to influence the story-the screen time doesn’t matter. So, I am waiting for that project to come to me.”



Also read- Jasmin Bhasin shares SELFIE with her 'favourite' person Aly Goni; Check here