  1. Home
  2. tv

Aly Goni opens up on his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin; Finds it sweet when fans insist on their marriage

In a recent interview, Aly Goni clears the air about his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin as they both have moved in together after spending months with each other in Bigg Boss house.
492 reads Mumbai
Aly Goni opens up on his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin; Finds it sweet when fans insist on their marriage
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are the hottest couple in town as they both have started dating each other after three long years of friendship. Aly and Jasmin’s relationship blossomed into romance when they both spent time together in Bigg Boss’ house and realized their friendship can evolve into something more. Aly mentioned that both of them are adapting to this new zone of their relationship while trying to get comfortable with each other as a couple. Aly said that they will get married when they are ready to take the relationship forward.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Aly was asked about the equation they both share now as couples and he answered by saying, “Nothing has changed. We were best friends before and still are. We behave like that only with each other.” Aly had doubts about what would become of their equation when they come out of Bigg Boss and if it would get any weird but nothing like that was the case. Aly happily mentioned that their friendship has gone even stronger than before.

Aly does not get bothered that fans and media constantly ask about their marriage. Aly believes that this question of marriage comes out of positivity and well-wishing on the part of people. Though Aly mentioned that he has gotten tired of constantly answering this query and that they will get married to each other when they feel the time is right. Goni does not want to ponder too much on the thought of marriage as they both are focusing on their rather promising acting careers.

Also Read| PHOTOS: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin head out for dinner date dressed in contrasting B&W outfits

Credits :Hindustan Times

You may like these
From Hina Khan to Rannvijay Singha, Here are 5 TV actors who like to flaunt their enormous shoe collection
PICS: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet twin in white & steal the limelight as they smile their way out of the airport
Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly to begin shooting next week after testing COVID negative
After Rupali Ganguly, her Anupamaa co star Tassnim Sheikh tests COVID positive: Will fight it with all my will
Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta, Anurag Basu get traditional Arunachal Pradesh dresses as a gift
Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar share first look of their song; Leave fans wandering about their hush hush wedding
close