Aly Goni opens up on his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin; Finds it sweet when fans insist on their marriage

In a recent interview, Aly Goni clears the air about his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin as they both have moved in together after spending months with each other in Bigg Boss house.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are the hottest couple in town as they both have started dating each other after three long years of friendship. Aly and Jasmin’s relationship blossomed into romance when they both spent time together in Bigg Boss’ house and realized their friendship can evolve into something more. Aly mentioned that both of them are adapting to this new zone of their relationship while trying to get comfortable with each other as a couple. Aly said that they will get married when they are ready to take the relationship forward.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Aly was asked about the equation they both share now as couples and he answered by saying, “Nothing has changed. We were best friends before and still are. We behave like that only with each other.” Aly had doubts about what would become of their equation when they come out of Bigg Boss and if it would get any weird but nothing like that was the case. Aly happily mentioned that their friendship has gone even stronger than before.

Aly does not get bothered that fans and media constantly ask about their marriage. Aly believes that this question of marriage comes out of positivity and well-wishing on the part of people. Though Aly mentioned that he has gotten tired of constantly answering this query and that they will get married to each other when they feel the time is right. Goni does not want to ponder too much on the thought of marriage as they both are focusing on their rather promising acting careers.

