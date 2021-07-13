Aly Goni plans to consider only engaging scripts; Says 'One needs to have acting talent to capture attention'

Aly Goni talks about his focus on fitness and taking up new projects after Bigg Boss 14. He also shared that one can only retain fans by working on their acting talent.

Aly Goni is among the most loved actors on the television screens and has a massive fan following on social media. The actor is currently focusing on his physical fitness and understands its value in the showbiz industry. He rose to fame after doing the shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Naagin 3 and reality shows including Nach Baliye 9 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. The actor talked to Etimes TV about taking up new projects and his fitness level.

Aly said, “My last two outings were reality shows – Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Bigg Boss 14 and both gave me an opportunity to explore my talents, strengths, weaknesses, personality and how best I can work on it. As for upcoming projects, I’m getting offers from television and OTT platforms. However, I am not taking up anything at the moment. Recently, when I had tested positive for COVID-19, my fitness levels went for a toss. I will take up any new projects only after getting back in shape. Once that happens, I will consider projects which offer me engaging scripts as for me content is king.”

The actor had tested positive for COVID 19 at the start of the year which took a toll on his health. He said, “I had put on weight as I was put on steroids for my lungs. However, now I’m cautious and taking care of my diet and working out. I will bring in more variations in my workouts after my friend Rahul’s (Vaidya) wedding to get my fitness goals on track.”

Aly Goni enjoys a huge fan following on social media, but he believes that only talent makes one successful. He says, “As an actor, we do enjoy the huge fan following that we have. But we must not forget that it’s our talent that has brought us so far. Your social media fan following can’t ensure that audience will love your performance. You need to have the acting talent to capture their attention every time you are on screen. Social media is a great platform to connect with people from all walks of life but the number of followers can’t be a substitute for your talent, dedication, and hard work.”

