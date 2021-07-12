  1. Home
Aly Goni quits Twitter after fans target his family: 'I'm so angry right now'

Aly Goni takes time off Twitter after netizens target his sister on social media. Read on to know more.
5416 reads Mumbai
Aly Goni quits Twitter after fans target his family: 'I'm so angry right now'
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Aly Goni recently deleted his Twitter account in rage. He shared that he is going off Twitter after some people spoke negatively about his sister. He has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend and sister, Ilham Goni, and reacted this way because he was fed up with people targeting his family on social media. 

The Bigg Boss 14 fame actor wrote in a tweet on Sunday, “Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this."

He added, “I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people. peace out.”

Jasmin Bhasin who is the lady love of Aly Goni and contestant of Bigg Boss 14, also took to Twitter and tried to handle the situation. She wrote in a tweet, “I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love, just love.”

Aly Goni is a very popular celebrity on social media and loves to interact with his fans on his social media handles. He is very active on social media and often shares his and Jasmin's pictures and videos. The actor shares a very good bond with his family and recently, spent some good time with them while celebrating Jasmin's birthday in Goa.

