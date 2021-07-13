Aly Goni reveals why he put on weight & the effects of COVID 19: The incident has shaken me from within

Aly Goni speaks candidly about not signing any projects till he gets back in shape and how he dealt with COVID 19. Read further to know more.

Aly Goni became a household name with shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbtein’ and ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’. His stardom increased many folds when he showcased his own personality in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Fear Factor, and Bigg Boss 14. In an interview with Times of India, Aly opened up about his recent weight gain and not signing any projects till he gets back in shape. He also spoke about the massive effects COVID 19 had on him physically and mentally. “As for upcoming projects, I’m getting offers from television and OTT platforms. However, I am not taking up anything at the moment,” he said.

Aly Goni spoke about not taking up any projects at the moment and said, “I am not taking up anything at the moment. Recently, when I had tested positive for COVID-19, my fitness levels went for a toss. I will take up any new projects only after getting back in shape. Once that happens, I will consider projects which offer me engaging scripts as for me content is king.” He further added, “I had put on weight as I was put on steroids for my lungs. However, now I’m cautious and taking care of my diet and working out. I will bring in more variations in my workouts after my friend Rahul’s (Vaidya) wedding to get my fitness goals on track.”

Aly further mentioned that everybody is dealing with the effects of COVID 19. He said, “The incident has shaken me from within but I am not skeptical about going back to the sets in the current situation. Everyone is following all the safety protocols, be it a TV show, an OTT project, or even while shooting a music video.”

