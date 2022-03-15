Aly Goni’s cousin Arslan Goni slips on snow in Turkey and gets a black eye

Arslan Goni is a popular name in the TV fraternity. He portrayed a prominent role in the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He has also been part of movies Jia Aur Jia and Kirayenama. The actor is presently shooting for his upcoming movie, Love Ek Tarfa. After the shoot of the movie in Turkey, the actor got hurt due to slipping in the snow.

Post pack up, Arslan had gone on a drive and as he stepped out of the car, he slipped on the snow. He ended up with a bruised eye and some other injuries on his face. Arslan was spotted at the airport, as he returned to Mumbai last night. He had covered his injuries with sunglasses.

On being contacted by Pinkvilla, he confirmed of getting hurt and said that injuries keep happening, but he is recovering well.

Meanwhile, Arslan has a few more interesting projects lined up ahead such as Remake of Fauda.

Reportedly, the actor is dating Sussanne Khan. The duo had gone to Turkey together, where the actor was shooting for Love Ek Tarfa. The details about the project have been kept under wraps. The alleged lovebirds have returned to Mumbai as they were spotted at the airport. Sussanne was seen keeping it chic in a black top which she styled with straight-legged ripped denims. She also threw on a black jacket, while her shoulder-length hair were left open. Arslan, on the other hand, was seen in casuals featuring a white graphic tee, combined with blue denim pants.



