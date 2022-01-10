Aly Goni’s latest Instagram photo is too HOT to handle; Fans REACT

Updated on Jan 10, 2022
   
Television actor Aly Goni was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and since then, he has not been seen in TV shows. Fans are waiting for his next show announcement. He is more seen in music videos with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Till then the actor has been sharing a lot of pictures from his photoshoot and keeping fans updated. Today, the actor has taken the internet by storm with his recent picture. And fans just can’t keep calm.    

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Aly wrote, “Sabar kar.. Apna kissa nahi Kahani hai” #alygoni.” In the picture, he is seen wearing a checked shirt with his front button open. As soon as he dropped the picture, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “ALY KA JHALAK SAB SE ALAG.” Another wrote, “Masha allah Handsome.” To note, the actor had participated in reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Box Cricket League, Nach Baliye 9, and Bigg Boss 14.

It is worth mentioning that the actor made his web series debut with ZEE5's Jeet Ki Zid which was released in January 2021. In the same year, he did music videos like Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, 2 Phone, and Jodaa.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, he was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He may not have won the show but won the audiences’ heart. His friendship with Rahul Vaidya also gained him popularity among the fans.

