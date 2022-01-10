Aly Goni’s latest Instagram photo is too HOT to handle; Fans REACT
Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Aly wrote, “Sabar kar.. Apna kissa nahi Kahani hai” #alygoni.” In the picture, he is seen wearing a checked shirt with his front button open. As soon as he dropped the picture, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “ALY KA JHALAK SAB SE ALAG.” Another wrote, “Masha allah Handsome.” To note, the actor had participated in reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Box Cricket League, Nach Baliye 9, and Bigg Boss 14.
It is worth mentioning that the actor made his web series debut with ZEE5's Jeet Ki Zid which was released in January 2021. In the same year, he did music videos like Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, 2 Phone, and Jodaa.
Take a look at the picture here:
On the work front, he was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He may not have won the show but won the audiences’ heart. His friendship with Rahul Vaidya also gained him popularity among the fans.
