Aly Goni says he misses his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and coins THIS new name for her

Aly Goni, who became a household name with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been making the headlines for his rumoured love affair with Jasmin Bhasin.

Aly Goni is a television heartthrob who never fails to make our hearts swoon over his swag. He has been exuding charm on the silver screen for almost eight years now and became a household name with his performance in Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, starring Dahiya and in lead roles. Interestingly, Aly has been recently making the headlines for his love life as there are reports that he is dating Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress Jasmin Bhasin.

In fact, as per the media reports, the couple is going strong with their relationship. Aly and Jasmin’s love affair once again grabbed the headlines after the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Jigar Pe Trigger contestant shared a special post for his lady love on social media. The post featured Aly’s candid pic with Jasmin as the two were sharing a hearty laugh. However, it was the caption which caught our eyeballs wherein the Naagin 3 actor had not just admitted missing Jasmin but had also got a new name for her. “Aage kya hoga yeh ladki bata sakti hai hahahha afwa bhasin ... I missssss you @jasminbhasin2806,” he wrote.

While fans have been showering love on the picture, Jasmin wasn’t pleased with this new name and even commented, “Please I don’t give awfa.” On the other hand, Arjit Taneja was awe of Jasmin and Aly’s cute banter and so are we.

Take a look at Aly Goni’s special post for rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin:

Credits :Instagram

