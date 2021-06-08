Aly Goni shares a family PIC to wish his parents on their wedding anniversary; Jasmin Bhasin says ‘Love them’

Aly Goni celebrated his parents’ anniversary by sharing a picture on his Instagram. The actor is very much attached to his family.

Aly Goni is more known for his performance in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein. The actor was hailed by his fans. He may not be much active on the television currently but he is mostly seen in music videos. Post the reality show Bigg Boss 24, the actor has been very actively doing music videos and till now two songs have been released. In both songs, he is featured opposite his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. And today he has shared a picture of his parents and wished him ‘Happy anniversary.

His parents have completed 34 years of togetherness. Sharing a happy picture of his family, he wrote, ‘Mashallah 34 years..Happy Anniversary Maa & Baba..Allah aapko hamesha saath rakhe aur aise hi khush rakhe.. I love You.’ His girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin also reacted to it and wrote "Love them." The actress had spent a long time in Jammu and Kashmir with the actor’s family. Recently, she was tested positive also along with them. Eijaz Khan also commented saying, "Aameen." Rubina Dilaik also took to the comment section and wrote, "God bless them. Happy anniversary."

To note, a few days back the actor had returned to Mumbai. His girlfriend had also come to the airport to receive him.

He had recently shared a picture of his niece Daneen and captioned it as ‘yeh hai humari sabse pyaari sabse choti daneen”. Fans showered a lot of love on the picture. Sussanne Khan also took to the comment section and reacted with multiple heart emojis.

Credits :Aly Goni Instagram

