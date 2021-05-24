Aly Goni shares about his strong bond with Jasmin Bhasin; Says COVID 19 taught him the value of relationships

The famous TV couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share their COVID 19 recovery journey and the reason for not putting social media posts during that phase.

The COVID 19 virus second wave has hit the country badly. Many common people and celebrities have tested positive for the disease over the last few months. The Bigg Boss 14 fame adorable couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had also tested COVID 19 positive a few days back. They are much better now as they posted on social media after a break of few days. The couple is at present in the hometown of Aly Goni and they have kept themselves in self-isolation in Jammu, and spending time with one another.

In an interview with TNN, Aly Goni said that his bond with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin has always been strong. They are caring for each other and that is the basis of any relationship. He said that he is a sensitive person and values relationships, but COVID 19 has taught him to value it even more. He adds that at the end of the day, the only people who matter are your family and loved ones.

Talking about the healing process for COVID 19, Jasmin Bhasin said that they had tested positive a few days apart, due to which she had to extend her stay in Jammu at Aly’s home. They tried to stay cheerful, eat healthy and did not let the negativity affect them. They both tested negative within a week. She added that the virus made her weak and recovering from it was a completely different process.

The popular real-life couple Aly and Jasmin did not post anything on their social media. The actress said that a lot of people are saying different things, which was the reason behind her not sharing the news on social media. She said that we only need to listen to our doctor and nobody else as the virus affects people differently. Her doctor told her to not take stress; hence, she listened to him by taking medication and tried to stay positive in the low period.

