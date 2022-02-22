Aly Goni shares an adorable selfie with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin from London

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the sweetest couples in the Television industry. The couple expressed their feelings for each other during Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 and ever since they are going strong. They made several fans following their cute stint in the reality show and they root for them like anything. In addition to it, Aly and Jasmin also never shy away from expressing their love for each other as the two often share pictures on social media. On February 22, Aly shared an adorable selfie with girlfriend Jasmin.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Aly shared the photo with his ladylove as they reached London. He also put a sticker saying “Hello Beautiful” along with the photograph. By looking at their pictures, it is safe to say that they make for one of the cutest couples in town. Yesterday, the two had left the country for London and were spotted at the airport. Aly had worn a casual black outfit from head to toe. On the other hand, Jasmin opted for a cute sweatshirt and paired it up with black jeans and matching boots.

Take a look at Aly’s Instagram story:

Speaking about their professional careers, Aly Goni had collaborated with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans. Earlier, some reports suggested that Aly will make his Bollywood debut in the year 2022. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard. He was last seen in a music video titled Jodaa alongside Mouni Roy.

