Aly Goni shares an adorable snap with niece Daneen; Jasmin Bhasin calls it the ‘Cutest picture’

Former Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni always grabs headlines for his PDA moments with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Both had confessed their feelings for each other during their stay in Bigg Boss 14. They never shy away from praising each other on social media. Recently, the couple will be seen in a music video titled 2 Phone. The teaser is already out. This will be their third music video together, which will be out on July 29, 2021. However, today’s post is not about the couple but his little niece Daneen.

Aly Goni has shared the picture with her on his Instagram and written, “When u r on diet aur koi pizza order karde.” In the photo, Aly and Daneen look cute. She is dressed in a pink pastel top and yellow flower printed pants. She is also wearing a hairband and looks adorable as the actor holds her in his arm. As soon as he shared the picture, celebrities also dropped comments. Actress Mahhi Vij dropped heart emojis. Jamin Bhasin wrote, “Cutest picture on Ig.”

The actor keeps on sharing pictures with his niece. Months back he had shared and written, “Inse milo Yeh hai humari sabse pyaari sabse choti daneen #MamuKiJaan #alygoni.”

On the work front, he has not announced any television shows. He has worked in TV shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Dhhai Kilo Prem. He was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played the role of Romi.

