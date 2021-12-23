Aly Goni shares the ‘most beautiful and precious moment’ from his hometown; Jasmin Bhasin reacts

Aly Goni is one of the most popular actors of the television industry. He has been part of numerous daily soaps and reality shows. He was appreciated for his stint in the show Bigg Boss 14, where he fell in love with Jasmin Bhasin. The actor is from Jammu, and he often goes back to spend time with his family. During his recent visit to hometown, he shared a sweet video of him with his nephews.

Aly had posted a cute video giving a glimpse of the endearing moment when he met his sister’s kids. The video shows him walking into the garden area where they are playing. As soon as they see him, they run to hug him. Aly wrote in the caption of the video, “i can’t explain this feeling but jab bhi I reach jammu this is the most beautiful and precious moment when I meet them so I thought iss baar I will share with u all I m sure you’ll will have a beautiful day after watching this reel .. P.s ~ Don’t miss Ibrahim’s excitement shouting around “mamu aaya”.

See post here:

Fans and Aly’s close friends were all in awe at the sight. His girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to the comments as she wrote “Best” and dropped heart emojis. Friend Rubina Dilaik said, “aaawwww so adorable” and his buddy Rahul Vaidya’s wife Disha Parmar wrote, “Sooo cuteee”.

Aly took to his Instagram story and shared another cute video of his nephew. In the video, the kid explains how he is Aly and his little friend is Jass aka Jasmin. He is very close to his nephews and often shares their pictures and videos on social media.



