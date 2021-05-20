Aly Goni shares a mushy photo with Jasmin Bhasin; Rubina Dilaik says ‘Hope you both have recovered’

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are in Jammu and Kashmir. His entire family had been tested positive for COVID 19.

Television actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been dating each other for quite some time now. They both were seen together in the reality show Bigg Boss season 14. The couple proposed to each other inside the show and have been staying together since then. Both are often seen sharing fun banter videos on their Instagram handle. Currently, the couple is in Jammu and Kashmir at Aly’s sister's house. And today, the actor shared an adorable selfie with his girlfriend on his Instagram. But what caught our attention was Rubina Dilaik’s comment.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Hi beautiful.” To this the actress replied saying ‘Hello.’ In the picture, Jasmin looks stunning in a black ethnic outfit and matching jewellery and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was seen in a white T-shirt. Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina dropped a comment saying, “Hope you both have recovered and healing well.” To note, it was reported that the actor’s whole family including mother, sister, her kids had tested positive for COVID-19. Music composer Vishal Mishra also wrote, “Favourite people.”

It is worth mentioning here that Aly and Rubina share a close bond and it was visible when they were inside the Bigg Boss 14 home. Recently, the Shakti actress had also tested positive for the virus.

The couple often shares their romantic moments with fans through pictures and videos. Earlier, the actor had shared a clip where he is seen capturing the actress combing her hair.

