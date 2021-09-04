Aly Goni on Sidharth Shukla’s demise: This tragedy has again reminded us all life is uncertain & unpredictable

The untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla has left a massive void in the lives of his family, friends and huge fan following. The whole television fraternity has been shocked by the news and his close ones are mourning the sudden demise. Actor Aly Goni was on a trip to Ladakh for the last few days with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, and he received the news when he landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

He and Jasmin were seen getting emotional at the airport when they received the news. Speaking about the passing away of the actor, Aly Goni shared with Etimes TV, “I have still not been able to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth is no more with us. He was an amazing human being. He was full of life and positive attitude. I have known him socially and I cannot even imagine the pain his family is going through.”

Aly was last seen on the television screen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where Sidharth had come for few days as a super senior. He shared that he had known Sidharth socially and he is heartbroken at the uncertainties of life. He said, “Life is unpredictable and very unfair at times. One must live one day at a time. There is no tomorrow. This tragedy has once again reminded us all that life is uncertain and unpredictable, we live each day with lot of love and respect for each other.”