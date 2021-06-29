Aly Goni speaks on his relationship with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin: Want my work to make noise not relationship

Aly Goni explained that a person’s professional life becomes of ‘minimal concern’ once they get into a relationship during an interview.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were seen together on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The two were initially good friends; however, they later grew close to one another. The couple regularly showers love on each other on their social media handles and their fans love every bit of it. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aly has opened up about his relationship and even admitted that it gets more attention than his work life.

Aly explained that a person’s professional life becomes of ‘minimal concern’ once they get into a relationship during the interview. He further elaborated that once an actor’s personal life comes to light, people only start asking questions related to their partner or their relationship. He told the outlet, “As an actor, as a public figure, I want my work to make the noise and not my relationship. People focus only on the personal life and one way or the other, questions related to your partner are asked.”

Amidst the chat, the actor also touched upon his views on the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. He emphasized the importance of staying close to the people we love during these unprecedented times. He also added that one must have a positive mindset during the crisis, “I think Covid and the pandemic made us realize not to forget our own self while trying to please others. So be it meditating or working out or reading, you must do things that you love so that you are happy.”

