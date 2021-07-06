Aly Goni has THIS wish for Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar after the couple announces their wedding date

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya share a strong bond. Their friendship started with Bigg Boss 14. Today the singer announced his wedding date.

The most loved couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar gave a sweet surprise to their fans. They announced their wedding date and also shared the official invitation card on social media. The couple will be tying the knot on July 16, 2021, in the presence of their loved ones. As soon as they shared the news, their fans rejoiced in happiness. And they were trending on social media. But the singer’s special friend was extremely happy with the announcement and wished him a sweet note.

We are talking about Aly Goni. Their friendship started from Bigg Boss 14 house and has been growing strong since then. Today, he posted a heartfelt note for the singer after he announced his wedding. He also shared a group photo featuring Jasmin Bhasin, Disha and Rahul on Instagram and wrote, “Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta..kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha..and finally woh din aa raha hai…I m so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri”

Disha also replied in the comment section and wrote, “This is soo sweet.” Jasmin wrote, “Super excited.”

Take a look here:

The singer wrote, “Love you”. To note, the actor was last seen in a music video with his girlfriend. Both have just returned from Goa after celebrating the latter birthday.

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to get married on July 16

Credits :Aly Goni Instagram

Share your comment ×