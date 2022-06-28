Aly Goni wishes his ‘soulmate’ Jasmin Bhasin on her birthday; Actress shares photo of the precious gift

Here is a glimpse of Jasmin Bhasin birthday celebrations with bae Aly Goni, and others.

by Arushi Srivastava   |  Published on Jun 28, 2022 02:00 PM IST  |  2.9K
Jasmin celebrations
Aly Goni wishes his ‘soulmate’ Jasmin Bhasin on her birthday; Actress shares photo of the precious gift
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni form the most popular couple of the entertainment industry. The duo fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 14, where they had entered as friends. The couple has a massive fan following and they lovingly call them Jasly. The actress rang on her birthday today on June 28. Aly Goni has left no stone unturned to make her day special. He gave her a beautiful present and celebrated her birthday in night. He also shared a heartwarming post on social media with their picture.

In the post shared by Aly Goni, he is seen posing with bae Jasmin Bhasin. He captioned, “Tu hai toh sab kuch hai.. Tu nahi toh kuch bhi nahi.. Wish u a very very happy birthday my forever best friend  My soul mate.. Allah tujhe saari khushiyan de, Kyunki tu deserve karti hai @jasminbhasin2806.”

See post here-

The couple also has a grand birthday celebration in the night along with her friends. Jasmin Bhasin shared a glimpse of the glittery earrings gifted to her by Aly. She also shared a picture of wearing the earrings for the evening. The actress has sported a gorgeous black off shoulder dress with studded design.

aly_gift.jpg

jasmin_earrings.jpg

early_celebration.jpg

jasmin_party.jpg

jasmin_bday_party_1.jpg

jasmin_bday_party_3.jpg

jasmin_bday_party_4.jpg

See the couple posing with the cake-

The birthday party was attended by numerous celebs including Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee, Arslan Goni and many others. They were seen dancing and having a gala time at the party. There were three cakes for the actress, and she was seen very excited to enjoy the day with her loved ones.

Also read- Jasmin Bhasin oozes oomph in red outfit as she enjoys a pool day; PHOTO

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!