Aly Goni wishes his ‘soulmate’ Jasmin Bhasin on her birthday; Actress shares photo of the precious gift

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni form the most popular couple of the entertainment industry. The duo fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 14, where they had entered as friends. The couple has a massive fan following and they lovingly call them Jasly. The actress rang on her birthday today on June 28. Aly Goni has left no stone unturned to make her day special. He gave her a beautiful present and celebrated her birthday in night. He also shared a heartwarming post on social media with their picture.

In the post shared by Aly Goni, he is seen posing with bae Jasmin Bhasin. He captioned, “Tu hai toh sab kuch hai.. Tu nahi toh kuch bhi nahi.. Wish u a very very happy birthday my forever best friend My soul mate.. Allah tujhe saari khushiyan de, Kyunki tu deserve karti hai @jasminbhasin2806.”

See post here-

The couple also has a grand birthday celebration in the night along with her friends. Jasmin Bhasin shared a glimpse of the glittery earrings gifted to her by Aly. She also shared a picture of wearing the earrings for the evening. The actress has sported a gorgeous black off shoulder dress with studded design.

See the couple posing with the cake-

The birthday party was attended by numerous celebs including Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee, Arslan Goni and many others. They were seen dancing and having a gala time at the party. There were three cakes for the actress, and she was seen very excited to enjoy the day with her loved ones.

Also read- Jasmin Bhasin oozes oomph in red outfit as she enjoys a pool day; PHOTO