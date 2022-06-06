Aman Gupta: 5 moments of Shark Tank India Judge with daughter Adaa prove he's a doting father

Aman Gupta, who is the Co-founder and CMO of boAt came to the limelight after judging India's most unique show Shark Tank India. Aman Gupta was among the most popular investors of the show and numerous of his statements became viral as memes. His comments like ‘Oh Hum Bhi Bana Lenga’, ‘Ha Main De Dunga, Tu Tension Mat Le’, ‘Mat Soch Mana Kar De’ became popular on social media. He is also known to be a Bollywood buff and his Instagram handle has videos in which he has recreated some popular Bollywood scenes. But amidst all this, the most catchy and adorable posts that Aman has ever shared are with his lovely daughter, Adaa.

The businessman is married to Pia Daggar and they are proud parents of two daughters. Adaa is Aman and Pia's elder daughter and she shares a very special bond with her father. Aman, too, is very fond of his daughter and often shares adorable videos with her on his social media. This father and daughter duo never misses an opportunity to shower love on each other and Aman's Instagram handle is flooded with such videos and snaps. Be it dancing together, going on dates, creating entertaining reels, or capturing their precious, this father-daughter duo has done it all and has been shelling out some major father-daughter goals.

Check out Aman Gupta's 5 memorable moments with daughter Adaa that prove he's a hands-on father

Aman Gupta with Adaa​

Aman and Adaa on a lunch date

Aman celebrating the victory of his daughter Adaa

Check this video of Aman and Adaa setting the stage on fire with their amazing moves

Check out here the father-daughter duo grooving on the viral trend

About Shark Tank India:

Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank and aired on Sony TV. Due to its unique concept, it grabbed the interest of the audience and became popular. The show’s theme was based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. The show comprised seven sharks or investors and they were Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential. The show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

The first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. It will be interesting to see what the second season has to offer.

