Aman Gupta: 5 Pics of Shark Tank India judge that prove his immense love for cricket

Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank and aired on Sony TV. Due to its unique concept, it quickly grabbed the interest of the audience and became popular. The show’s theme was based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. The show comprised seven sharks or investors and they were Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential.

One of them is Aman Gupta, who is the Co-founder and CMO of boAt and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. He was among the most popular investors of the show and numerous of his statements became viral as memes. His comments like ‘Oh hum bhi bana lenga’, ‘Ha main de dunga, Tu tension mat le’, ‘Mat soch mana kar de’ become popular on social media. The businessman is married to Pia Daggar and they are proud parents of two daughters. Aman is also known to be a Bollywood buff but his social media handle also proves that he is a hardcore cricket fan. His Instagram has numerous pictures where he has been spotted attending several cricket matches along with his friends and family. Also, this popular businessman never skips a chance to click selfies along with famous cricketers, and we can see his Instagram followers have been blessed with those pictures several times.

Check out five times when he clicked snaps with famous cricketers, attended matches, and proved that he is a die-hard cricket fan:

Aman Gupta enjoying the match with his family and friends

Aman Gupta with his friends

Aman Gupta with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

Aman Gupta with KL Rahul

Aman Gupta with Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Shikar Dhawan

Speaking of Shark Tank India, the first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. It will be interesting to see what the second season has to offer. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

