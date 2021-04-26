Aman Verma opens up about losing his mother amid COVID 19 crisis: Things are spiraling out of control

TV actor Aman Verma has expressed his views on the country's health care situation amidst the Coronavirus pandemic in a recent interview. Take a look.

Renowned TV actor Aman Yatan Verma penned a heart-wrenching post on social media after his mother’s demise due to health complications. The actor hadn’t met his mother since before the Covid-19 pandemic since he was shooting and did not want her to contract the virus. Recalling the traumatic experience in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor emphasized the gravity of the situation in our country. He revealed that his mother passed away 12 minutes before he could reach the hospital.

The actor’s 79-year-old mother slipped at home and was later admitted to a hospital in Noida. The actor explained that while she was tested negative for Coronavirus, she had hypertension and obesity. The actor said his mother’s oxygen saturation reduced to a dangerous level after five days after which she passed away. Speaking of the pandemic’s second wave he recalled the scary situation, “Though last rites are supposed to be scared, the electric crematorium got so crowded that eventually, they had to cremate non-Covid with Covid patients at the same time.”

The actor added, “No one is talking about what is happening in our country. Things are spiraling out of control.” He explained how even youngsters are succumbing to the deadly virus because of poor health care facilities. On April 24, India recorded its fourth consecutive day with over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases. Delhi and Mumbai recorded the highest number of cases. It was also the highest one-day surge, seen anywhere in the world since the pandemic began.

Hindustan Times

