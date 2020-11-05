Amar Upadhyay undergoes makeover for Molkki; Says ‘I like experimenting with looks for my onscreen characters’

Amar Upadhyay will be seen playing the lead role in Molkki wherein he will be seen as Haryanvi man and will also sport a moustache.

Amar Upadhyay has been one of the most talented actors in the television industry and there are no second thoughts about it. He has proved his mettle time and again and his versatility often leaves everyone amazed. The handsome actor recently surprised everyone as he was roped in to play a lead role in Colors TV’s new show Molkki. The show is coming with a hard-hitting concept, outlining a prevalent custom in Haryana, wherein an 18 year old girl (played by Priyal Mahajan) is married to a middle aged man (played by Amar).

While the concept has been grabbing a lot of attention, Amar is also making heads turn with his makeover as he plays to the role of a middle aged Haryanvi man. Interestingly, the actor, who is often seen playing the role of a boy next door on the screen and flaunted a clean shaven look, has undergone a serious makeover. This time, Amar is sporting a moustache and his new look has been quite appreciated by everyone. Talking about the same, the handsome hunk stated, “I have always experimented with my looks based on the characters that I portray on screen. My character in Molkki, Virendra Pratap Singh has a Haryanvi look and has a big, long moustache, hence I decided to grow a moustache to get into the character and according to me it also suits my personality”.

This isn’t all. Amar has also been sweating out to maintain the physique as required for the character of Virender Pratap Singh and he is certainly making ladies go week on their knees with his desi swag.

