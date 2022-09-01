Amid divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen decide to keep their marriage: ‘Wish to give Ziana the very best’

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines for the past many months for the troubles in their marriage. The couple was having trouble in paradise for the past some time owing to which they had decided to go for divorce. The duo has been very open about the difference between them and Charu had also moved out of their home in Mumbai along with their daughter Zianna. But there is good news for the fans of the actress, that she has decided to give second chance to her marriage and shared a happy family picture.

Charu Asopa shared a post on social yesterday, where she was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband and daughter Zianna. She shared that she and Rajeev have decided to keep the marriage for good for their little daughter Ziana. In the post shared by Rajeev, Charu is seen in a beautiful Rajasthani print suit and twinning with her little one. Rajeev is also seen standing beside her. He shared in captions, “Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev”

For the unversed, Charu had alleged that Rajeev is an "emotionally unavailable" father and is more than often in Delhi. She has also deleted his pictures from her Instagram. Rajeev, on the other hand, has retained his family photos. Charu had earlier shared that she sent a notice to Rajeev for amicable separation as he has trust issues, and she wants Ziana to grow in a safe environment.

