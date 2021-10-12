Amid legal battle with Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal shares cryptic post about not letting anyone define your life

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s separation came as a massive jolt for their fans and it has been one of the hot topics of discussion in the telly world. While the duo was touted to be an adorable couple, Nisha left everyone shocked when filed domestic violence case again the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor. Ever since then, the former couple has been seen washing the dirty linen in public and are currently fighting the legal battle of their son Kavish’s custody.

And while the battle is still on, Nisha is making headlines as she shared a cryptic post on social media. She shared a quote by Gaur Gopal Das which read as, “If you speak too much, they'll say you're cheap. If you don't speak as much, they'll say you have an attitude. If you speak just as much as is required, they'll say you're mean. Whatever you do, they'll always say something. Don't allow what they'll say to define your life”. She captioned it as, “If this is what u needed to hear too…”

Take a look at Nisha Rawal’s post:

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra, who was accused of domestic violence, was arrested in June for allegedly assaulting his wife and was later released on bail. However, a case was registered against Mehra and his family members under IPC sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. However, he and his family got anticipatory bail later and the actor is willing to fight to prove his innocence. “We will contest and fight the cases in court and present our truth. We are ready to fight,” he added.