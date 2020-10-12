Amid Neha Kakkar’s wedding reports, video of her signing at a religious function goes viral

After Neha Kakkar dropped hints of getting married to Rohanpreet, a video of a young Neha singing at a religious event goes viral. Watch

There is no doubt that Neha Kakkar is one of the most loved and followed singers in India today. The singer is not just known for her mettle but also her exuberant style. Neha has bee dropping major hints on social media about her upcoming wedding with beau Rohanpreet Singh. She even declared her love for him on social media recently leaving all of us pleasantly shocked. The buzz around Neha's wedding is obviously high given that the singer has been seen breaking down on national TV over her last relationship. Well, now Neha is trending for another reason.

It is well known that before becoming everyone sweetheart singer, Neha would sing bhajans aka religious songs at events with her sibling Sonu Kakkar. A video of a young Neha singing a bhajan has now gone viral with fans appreciating her voice. Neha's fans have been commenting on huge numbers on the video shared by one of her fan clubs. Neha, in the meantime, is glowing and how with the love in her life. The actress prefers to not talk about her personal life in public but the buzz around her wedding is stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, Neha recently while expressing her love for Rohanpreet declared him to be hers. Rohanpreet too left a mushy comment for Neha on the post. The singer also used a loving hashtag for them, 'NehuPreet' and #NehuDaVyah in another post. The Punjabi Munda also was left awestruck with Neha's lovey-dovey post, and declared his love for her in the comment section. Sweetly calling Neha 'Babu', Rohanpreet commented, 'I love you so much. Mera putt meri jaan. Yes, I am only yours, Meri zindagi.' Are you excited for this?

