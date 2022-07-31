Amid separation reports from Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen expresses concern for her and baby Ziana's health

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have had a turbulent marital relationship and in the first year itself, news about differences cropping up between the two started to float around. Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev, who was in Delhi, has returned to Mumbai for some "important" meetings and uploaded a vlog on YouTube. He spoke about meeting his daughter Ziana and shared that she was extremely happy to see him and he could see the joy in the baby's eyes. Rajeev hailed Charu for taking "great care" of their daughter Ziana, who is recovering from hand-foot and mouth disease.

For the unversed, in the previous vlogs, Charu Asopa spoke about heading the legal way for separation from Rajeev Sen. In the video, Rajeev said, "I met Ziana in the morning. She was very happy to see me. I went mad out of joy on seeing her. She has obviously lost a lot of weight because as you guys know she has not been well. But touchwood, she is now much better. Charu has taken great care of her, I must say. Both mother and daughter have lost weight, which I noticed. But the doctor is saying Ziana is recovering well. It's a matter of a few more days till she starts eating proper food again. It's a little difficult to swallow with zits inside. But well, she's much better now."

Rajeev Sen's special moments with Ziana

Adding further about the special moments Rajeev Sen spent with his daughter Ziana, he said, "I played a lot with her. Clearly, I could see from her eyes that she missed her daddy a lot. I missed her too. Unfortunately, this was a very important trip which had to be done but I am back in the bay." In the vlog, Rajeev also drove his mother's car and expressed excitement for his upcoming birthday on August 11. The actor said that he has two destinations in mind and might head to one of those to celebrate his birthday.

Charu Asopa's allegations made on Rajeev Sen

Charu, in her various vlogs has alleged that Rajeev is an "emotionally unavailable" father and is more than often in Delhi. She has deleted all his pictures from her Instagram too. On the other hand, Rajeev has retained his family photos with Charu. In a recent interview, he said that Charu always plays the "victim card."

