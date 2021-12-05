Amid wedding festivities, bride to be Ankita Lokhande shares romantic photos with beau Vicky Jain

Only a few days are left for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding. The pre-wedding festivities have already started as the actress shared pictures on her social handle. Their wedding was one of the most awaited occasions and fans can’t keep calm. It is reported that the couple will tie the knot on December 14 and other ceremonies will begin from December 12. The marriage will take place in Mumbai and recently they were seen also together with cards.

To increase the excitement level, Ankita shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with Vicky Jain. The actress looks stunning in red colour saree and complemented it with a statement necklace and earrings. The groom to be joined her in black formals. The first picture shows Ankita laughing while leaning on Vicky as they get clicked indoors. And then several solo pictures of Ankita in various moods are seen.

She captioned the pictures as ‘Bas yu hi.’ One of the fans wrote, “Wishing you all the love n success !’ Another user wrote, ‘DROP DEAD GORGEOUS’.