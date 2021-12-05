Amid wedding festivities, bride to be Ankita Lokhande shares romantic photos with beau Vicky Jain
To increase the excitement level, Ankita shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with Vicky Jain. The actress looks stunning in red colour saree and complemented it with a statement necklace and earrings. The groom to be joined her in black formals. The first picture shows Ankita laughing while leaning on Vicky as they get clicked indoors. And then several solo pictures of Ankita in various moods are seen.
She captioned the pictures as ‘Bas yu hi.’ One of the fans wrote, “Wishing you all the love n success !’ Another user wrote, ‘DROP DEAD GORGEOUS’.
Take a look at the pictures here:
On Saturday, Shraddha Arya had shared a glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's wedding invite. Sharing a video of how she opened the royal blue card and wrote, "And now is my favourite girl's turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick.” The wedding date inside the card read December 2021 and the venue said Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.
