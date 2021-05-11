Amit Kumar shares he didn’t enjoy Indian Idol 12's Kishore Kumar Special Episode; Says ‘Did it for money’

Amit Kumar speaks up about the criticism of the Kishore Kumar special Indian Idol 12 episode. He said that he did not enjoy the episode and was there for the money.

The famous singer and the son of the legendary singer-music composer Kishore Kumar is Amit Kumar. He was the special guest in the Kishore Kumar special episode on the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 12. The episode was dedicated to the evergreen songs of Kishore Kumar and they had set a song record of 100 songs in an episode. The songs were a tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar but unfortunately, the episode did not turn out as it was expected. The episode was widely criticized by the admirers of Kishore Kumar. Even Amit Kumar shared in an interview said that he did not enjoy the episode.

The singer said in an interview with Times of India, that he was aware of the outrage against the special episode and said that he also did not find it pleasing. He added that he was there for financial reasons. He said that he did what he was told to do. He was told that no matter how anyone sang, he had to appreciate and uplift them. He had thought the show was a homage to his father, but when he was there he only did what he was asked. He had also for his part of the script in advance but did not receive it.

On being asked the reason for being part of the show Indian Idol 12, he said that he was there for the money. He said that his father was also very particular about money. He got the price he asked for, so he accepted it. He has full respect for the show, its judges, and contestants. He added that it is one such incident that just happens.

Talking about the criticism aimed at the show judges Neha Kakkar and singer Himesh Reshammiya, he said that he knows about it and he did not enjoy the episode at all.

Also read- Aditya Nayaran all set to host Indian Idol 12 after recovering from COVID 19; To be joined by a new judge

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×