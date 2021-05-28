  1. Home
  2. tv

Amit Sarin shares his views on vaccination drive against COVID 19: It is the fastest way to approach normalcy

Amit Sarin, who recently got himself vaccinated, feels it is important for everyone to take the vaccine to beat COVID 19.
5416 reads Mumbai
Amit Sarin shares his views on vaccination drive against COVID 19: It is the fastest way to approach normalcy Amit Sarin shares his views on vaccination drive against COVID 19: It is the fastest way to approach normalcy
There has been discussion around the vaccination drive in India. While many feel that the government did it right by starting the process with frontline workers and the older generation, others opine that it should have been open to all from the beginning. Actor Amit Sarin also joins in the debate and expresses his opinion.

“It’s easy to look at the possibilities and say this is right or that should have happened but things aren’t that easy. Yes, we must get everyone vaccinated, why not? But the big question is that did we have those numbers of vaccines available to cover such a range of people? The answer is no. And then vaccines made in India also got exported. And, we are still struggling with the availability of vaccines. We were late on the table to acquire vaccines for our people,” he said.

The actor has taken his vaccines in Los Angeles. “Here it is easily available now. I think people are finally realising that the safest and fastest way to approach normalcy is to get vaccinated. I was absolutely fine and in fact, did my weight training post the vaccination,” he shared.

Apart from the difficulties that everyone is facing, these tough times have also made us realise certain things and get some sense drilled into our brains.

“People have started to give importance and priority to health and family. Immunity is directly related to right eating and how we take care of our body. We finally know life is all about what we make out of it. These times have made us responsible, kind and made us realise that nothing is in our hands so we must cherish the time and good things that we have now,” Amit ended.

Credits :Pinkvilla

