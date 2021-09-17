Amit Tandon calls out Indian 12 as fictionalized singing show; Reveals reason for cutting ties with Mouni Roy

Popular singer and actor Amit Tandon gets candid about the singing reality shows in the present times. He also shared about his present work and about him breaking all connections with . The singer rose to fame with the show Indian Idol first season and has been part on numerous TV shows as well. He talked to Etimes TV as he shared his views on the present scenario of Indian Idol 12.

Amit Tandon shared his views on Amit Kumar revealing that judges are told to only appreciate the contestants. He said, “Even I see certain performances not being at the optimum level. But at the end of the day, it's all about ratings. I guess, it should be then called a fiction-based reality show. As I said, it's all about getting numbers; decision-makers in the show have to act accordingly I guess.”

He added that there is a lot of manipulation in the show. He said Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep is projected as a pahadi, but he has been living in Mumbai for a very long time. Also, he had been singing in other shows and has won competitions earlier too. He added that he want the show to get back to real singing instead of the drama. He also hinted about some shows displaying pre-recorded songs in reality shows.

Talking about Mouni Roy, he shared that she is a dual-faced person who used his wife, Ruby. He said, “That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chhod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua. We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew.” He added that they will never forgive her deeds.