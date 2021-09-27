Amit Tandon on his marriage: 'I was more wrong than Ruby when things were falling apart'

Amit Tandon is known for his performance in the shows-- Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor is well-known among the masses. But he grabbed attention when the news started coming in that his marriage has hit a rough patch. The actor got married to Ruby who is a dermatologist by profession, in 2007. The couple is blessed with an 11-year-old daughter. Well, in 2017, the couple announced separation but suddenly things changed and they decided to give their marriage a second chance.

In an interview with The Times of India, Amit said, “I was more wrong than Ruby when the marriage was falling apart. I wasn’t ready to give her the emotional support which she was expecting. I have found it difficult to build an emotional connection and that includes my previous relationships, too. Then came a point where we stopped working on our relationship. We were not working on our marriage. I have made mistakes but now I am a changed man.”

To note, Ruby was arrested in Dubai for misbehaving with DHA (Dubai Health Authorities) and released 10 months later. This incident got the estranged couple together again and they called off the divorce.

The actor has also participated in Indian Idol 1. In 2008, Tandon released his debut solo album, Tanha - Lonely at Heart on Tips. Tandon took part in two more reality shows - Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Zara Nachke Dikha.

