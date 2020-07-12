Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan test COVID 19 positive: Surbhi Jyoti, Arjun Bijlani & others wish speedy recovery

From Surbhi Jyoti to Karan Wahi, several TV stars wished Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a quick recovery and good health after they father-son duo tested positive for Coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for Coronavirus. Yes, in a shocking piece of news, Bollywood's most-loved father-son duo revealed that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Yesterday (June 11, 2020) night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he has been tested positive for Coroanvirus. The 77-year-old actor also said that his family and staff have also undergone tests. He futher appealed to those who were near him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

Just minutes later, his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that he has also been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Both, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan have been amidtted to a Mumbai hospital for treatment. As soon as the tweets from Senior and Junior Bachchan came, Several actors, cricketers and politicians wished them a speedy recovery and prayed for their good health. Many Indian Television celebrities also celebrities sent their prayers and wishes for their quick recovery.

Among the known faces of the Telly world are Karan Wahi, Surbhi Jyoti, , Rubina Dilaik, , Ravi Dubey, Pritam Singh, Dolly Bindra, Sourabh Raaj Jain, who wished Big B and Junior B speedy recovery.

Take a look at TV actors wishes for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan here:

Prayers for you sir . https://t.co/djgYwZlypt — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) July 11, 2020

Wishing @SrBachchan a super speedy recovery and all the good health — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) July 11, 2020

U have the worlds blessing sir ! Wishing u a speedy recovery n good health ! in sha Allah u will be just perfect very soon ! https://t.co/zsRmLw8FrW — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) July 11, 2020

God bless whole family @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan prayers for best of health to all — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) July 12, 2020

Sir, wish u and @juniorbachchan very fast recovery.....Get well soon. — Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) July 12, 2020

Reports state that Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at the Nanavati hospital. On the other hand, and 's coronavirus COVID-19 antigen test come has come negative, but swab test reports are awaited. The legendary actor's residence Jalsa has been declared containment zone by the BMC and sanitation workers have arrived on the spot.

