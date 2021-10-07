Amitabh Bachchan and Rajat Kapoor to give voiceovers for Star Plus' new show Vidrohi? Reports

Star Plus is coming up with its new period drama show named Virodhi. The show has been creating a buzz since its announcement on social media. The talented actors Sharad Malhotra and Sulagna Panigrahi are playing the lead roles. Numerous other accomplished and famous actors have been roped in for the show. As per reports by Tellychakkar, the makers have roped in megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajat Kapoor, who will be giving voiceovers for the show.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, but it will be great news for the fans of the actors. At present, Amitabh Bachchan is the host of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

The story of the upcoming show, Vidrohi, will be set in the British era, around the time of the rebellion against the British East India Company in Odisha in the year 1817.

As per the spoilers of the show, the concept of the soon coming show will be revolving around two princesses and one rebel warrior and how they come together to battle against the Britishers. The recent promo introduced Sharad as Baxi Jagabandhu, the leader of the historic Paika Revolt of 1847 of Khurda. He was the landlord of Rodhanga and was nominated as the Senapati by the king of Khurda. In fact, the perks of Khurda headed by Buxi raised their voice against heavy taxation and illegal encroachment of the tax-free lands and restriction on salt by the British Rule.

The show will go on-air from 11th October. It is being produced by Gaatha Films, LLP.



